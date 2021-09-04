Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Himachal Pradesh: Schools except residential ones to remain closed till 14 Sept. Details here

Himachal Pradesh: Schools except residential ones to remain closed till 14 Sept. Details here

Premium
Meanwhile, from September 1, colleges in Himachal Pradesh re-opened after a gap of over five months.
1 min read . 09:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. It also said, for residential schools, SOPs issued by Education Department should be followed to contain the spread of the virus.

In the view of COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh government today announced that all schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to September 14. However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. 

In the view of COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh government today announced that all schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to September 14. However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. 

It also said, for residential schools, SOPs issued by Education Department should be followed to contain the spread of the virus. 

It also said, for residential schools, SOPs issued by Education Department should be followed to contain the spread of the virus. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, from September 1, colleges in Himachal Pradesh re-opened after a gap of over five months. The colleges were closed by the state government on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Only those students were allowed to enter the colleges who followed the Covid protocol.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!