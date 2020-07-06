Home ministry allows colleges, universities to conduct exams

New Delhi: The union Home ministry Monday allowed thousands of colleges and universities to conduct examination while following safety guidelines.

The home ministry permission comes after education regulator UGC on Monday decided not to order scraping of final year or final semester exams at colleges and universities. It means, institutions will need to assess if online or offline exam is feasible.

In a letter written to the higher education department, the ministry said it has permitted them following the education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) requirement for compulsory exams.

Educational institutions are largely closed since mid March due to covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown.

India is home to over 50,000 colleges and universities.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, today permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions. The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the Home ministry said in a statement.

However, it did not clarify whether this permission will be effective immediately or not.

Though the permission is now in place, conducting the exam in physical mode will still be tough as the country is witnessing high positive cases covid-19 ans conducting exam may put students health in jeopardy. Keeping students health in mind, the human resource development ministry last week postponed both JEE and NEET entrances.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via