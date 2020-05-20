Home ministry allows states to open schools to conduct board exams

NEW DELHI : The Union home ministry on Wednesday allowed all states to open schools to conduct held-up Class 10 and Class 12 board exams while maintaining social distancing and safety precautions.

The ministry had allowed 3,000 CBSE schools to open for starting evaluation of answer papers earlier this month. The latest move will benefit over 20 state school boards. CBSE caters to less than 20% of India’s school students.

The exemption indicates that the new academic year will roll out in August-September without further delay.

“Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from lockdown measures to conduct board examination for Classes 10 and 12, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc," home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Due to the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, opening up schools has been prohibited. Consequently, annual board examinations being conducted by state education boards, CBSE, or ICSE for Classes 10 and 12 stood suspended.

“Requests have been received from the state governments and CBSE for conducting board examinations and the matter has been examined in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12," home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to state chief secretaries dated 20 May.

Bhalla underlined that exemptions will be subject to school and state authorities following certain safety conditions.

“In containment zones, no exam centre will be permitted. The wearing of face masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory. There shall be provision of thermal screening and sanitizer at the centres," the home secretary said, underlining the standard operating procedures for the school boards.

While maintaining social distancing, the home ministry underlined that state school boards will need to schedule exams in a staggered way. It advised that states may arrange for special buses for transportation of students to the examination centres.

The approval, however, does not allow schools to open normal academic activities like classroom teaching as yet. India is looking to restart its new academic year in August-September after months of education disruptions due to covid-19 and Class 10 and 12 Board exam results play a part in starting the new academic calendar.

Share Via