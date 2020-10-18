How Covid-19 has changed the way people should save for college

MS. STRBICH: For students who will be using their 529 accounts in the near term, the growth potential on any new deposits is low since they are invested more conservatively due to the short-term goals, so it may not be worth making a contribution now. In this situation, if you are in a state that provides a tax deduction for contributions, consider delaying the deposit into the 529 account until you know the funds will be available for college expenses. Then deposit the funds into the 529 account and turn around and take a distribution to pay tuition. There is no benefit of tax-free growth, but you retained control and use of your funds during uncertain times and then get a state tax benefit for the 529 contribution.