How engineering lost its charm in India, in charts1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Engineering, once a popular stream, is falling out of favour among Indian students. Aligning to the future needs of the industry could help it get its mojo back
India was once home to an estimated one in four students globally graduating with a science or engineering degree. But Indians' well-known love affair with engineering courses seems to be on the wane. Ahead of Engineer’s Day this Friday, Mint looks at the falling enrolments, weak job placements, and disappointing employability rate of India’s engineering graduates. To add to it, high financial costs and the rigor of a four-year course could also be deterring many from pursuing this path. With the growing challenges of new and disruptive technology, the stream needs to reinvent itself to keep students relevant in the job market.