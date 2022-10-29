How recession forecast is impacting study plans of international students in US

The looming US recession and its effect on international students?

1. Studies will become expensive

The threat of recession is resulting in a hike in tuition fees due to this student loan debt piling up. Even if colleges or universities have chosen not to increase fees, the qualitative costs of higher education will still be higher. For example, spiking inflation may lead to employers lowering salaries or reducing their staff nationwide. Students depending on their parents to repay loans or fund their education may struggle due to income cuts.