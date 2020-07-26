How top universities including IITs are redefining education amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI : India’s top technology and B-Schools including IITs are gradually shedding their exclusivity in education offerings to reach out to the masses, and a pandemic that has pushed people to accept and learn differently is accelerating the process.From brick and mortar exclusive campuses, the country’s premier institutes are now collaborating with start-ups, and customizing content to offer shorter, industry specific courses. It is opening the institutes of eminence in India to the masses, helping them earn a good revenue and become financial sustainable.