How student-loan debt, or not having it, shapes lives5 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:00 PM IST
To better understand the impact of student debt on borrowers, consider the trajectories of those who never took out loans
To better understand the impact of student debt on borrowers, consider the trajectories of those who never took out loans
Without student loans, millions of Americans couldn’t afford the degrees that might smooth the road to prosperity. Yet, having student loans can also make it tougher to get far along that journey.