'Study in India, Stay in India': Govt's new plan to make India an education hub

The programme was organised by IIT Bombay to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Inaugurating the National Education Day programme, the Minister said "Through Study in India, Stay in India and Internationalization of Education, we are committed to establishing India as a global hub of education. To ensure high quality of education, it is also necessary that we move forward with cooperation, coordination and agreement with the leading universities of the world. This has been incorporated in National Education Policy 2020 by inviting Top 100 World Universities to set up campus in India."

On NEP 2020,

Pokhriyal said that IIT Bombay is a leading global technological institution that provides transformative education to create leaders and innovators, and generates new knowledge for society and industry. The implementation of NEP-2020 will transform the education system of the country, he added.

Chairman, Drafting Committee of National Education Policy, Dr K Kasturirangan said, "National Education Policy 2020 represents an integrated yet flexible approach to education; duly taking cognizance of the interconnectedness of the various phases of education in mind, and how the same will enable continuity, coherence and processes to ultimately realize an end-to-end educational road-map for the country."

Krithi Ramamritham Award

The Chief Guest conferred Professor Krithi Ramamritham Award for creative research-2019 to Professor Jayakrishnan Nair, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay for his significant research contributions in"Uncertainty management in the smart, renewable-rich power grid", and to Prof. Varun Bhalerao, Department of Physics, IIT Bombay, for his significant research contributions in "Electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave sources".

The award carries a citation and a cash incentive of ₹1,00,000/- each and it is given from the endowment grant given by Prof. Jayant R. Harista, IISc, Bangaluru.

