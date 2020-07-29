New Delhi: The new National Education Policy Wednesday talked about a structural reform in the school system from 10+2 model to 5+3+3+4 model. Here is what does it means:

Currently, the pre-school is out of the formal education arrangement and the education delivery is largely linear from class 1 to 10 and there on for 11 and 12 standards there is streamlining in the form of arts, commerce and science. Here is how this will change:

*) The restructured school system will have foundational stage -- in two parts that is, three years of Anganwadi/pre-school + two years in primary school in Grades 1-2. Both together covering ages 3-8 will have flexible, multilevel, activity-based learning.

*) Preparatory Stage (Grades 3-5, covering ages 8-11) will see introduction of experiential learning across the sciences, mathematics, arts, social sciences, and humanities.

*) The Middle stage covering Grades 6-8, (ages 11-14) will have a subject-oriented pedagogical and curricular style.

*) And the Secondary stage (Grades 9-12 in two phases, i.e., 9 and 10 in the first, and 11 and 12 in the second, covering ages 14-18) will have greater depth, greater critical thinking, greater attention to life aspirations, and greater flexibility and student choice of subjects, and option to exit at grade 10 and re-enter at a later stage in grade 11, the HRD Ministry said.

*) Each of the four stages of school education, may consider moving towards a semester or any other system that allows the inclusion of shorter modules.

*) Curriculum content will be “reduced in each subject to its core essentials, and make space for critical thinking and more holistic, inquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based, and analysis-based learning".

*) Mathematics and computational thinking to be given increased emphasis throughout school years. Activities involving coding to be introduced in Middle stage.

Besides, the school system will integrate vocation education and internships from Class six onwards so that students learn new skills. The assessment system will be comprehensive and shall use artificial intelligence to show the learning outcome, the short comings and what corrective measures are required.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated