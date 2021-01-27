How UGC's proposed new academic credit bank will help students to earn degrees

The academic bank of credit, which will be rolled out in a staggered manner from the 2021-22 academic year, will function much like a commercial bank. The students will be account-holders to whom the bank will provide credit accumulation, credit transfer, credit redemption services. These credits can be deposited to student accounts. After the accumulation of credits, a student can redeem these in order to get any academic degree.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}