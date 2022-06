The Himachal Pradesh Board of Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday will declare the HP Board Result 2022 class 10 at around 11 am. Candidates can check the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 on the board's official website--hpbose.org. Students need to log in using their HPBOSE 10th result roll number and date of birth. More than 1.10 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE matric exam this year.

HP Board class result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website---hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link

Step 3: login with your credentials

Step 4: Download the result and take the printout for future use.

Students can also check HP Board class 10th results on private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To pass the Class 10 Himachal Board examination, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10th exam from March 26 to April 13. The examination was conducted in offline mode.