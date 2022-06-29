HP Board 10th result 2022: Himachal Pradesh to announce matric result shortly

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday will declare the HP Board Result 2022 class 10 at around 11 am. Candidates can check the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 on the board's official website--hpbose.org. Students need to log in using their HPBOSE 10th result roll number and date of birth. More than 1.10 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE matric exam this year.

