Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  HP Board 10th result 2022: Himachal Pradesh to announce matric result shortly

HP Board 10th result 2022: Himachal Pradesh to announce matric result shortly

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday will declare the HP Board Result 2022 class 10 at around 11 am
1 min read . 08:18 AM ISTLivemint

  • HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022: To pass the Class 10 Himachal Board examination, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday will declare the HP Board Result 2022 class 10 at around 11 am. Candidates can check the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 on the board's official website--hpbose.org. Students need to log in using their HPBOSE 10th result roll number and date of birth. More than 1.10 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE matric exam this year.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday will declare the HP Board Result 2022 class 10 at around 11 am. Candidates can check the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 on the board's official website--hpbose.org. Students need to log in using their HPBOSE 10th result roll number and date of birth. More than 1.10 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE matric exam this year.

HP Board class result 2022: How to check

HP Board class result 2022: How to check

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Step 1: Visit the official website---hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link

Step 3: login with your credentials

Step 4: Download the result and take the printout for future use.

Students can also check HP Board class 10th results on private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To pass the Class 10 Himachal Board examination, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10th exam from March 26 to April 13. The examination was conducted in offline mode.