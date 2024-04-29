HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday will be announcing Class 12th board exam results. The board has confirmed the result will be announced at 2:30 pm via a press conference. Students can check their marks on hpbose.org using their roll numbers.
Here are all the LIVE updates on HPBOSE 12th Result 2024
HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: Last year pass percentage 79.74%
In 2023, as many as 1,05,369 candidates appeared in the exam and 83,418 or 79.74% passed.
HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: How to check
Step 1: Go to hpbose.org. Step 2: Go to the results page and select Class 12 result. Step 3: Enter your roll number and login Step 4: View and download marksheet
HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: Check timing
The HPBOSE will announce its Class 12th board exam results on Monday (April 29) at 2:30 pm.
