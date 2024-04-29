Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12th results HP to be declared at 2:30 pm today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
Livemint

HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: Students can check the Class 12th results HP on official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Board Result 2024

HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday will be announcing Class 12th board exam results. The board has confirmed the result will be announced at 2:30 pm via a press conference. Students can check their marks on hpbose.org using their roll numbers.

Here are all the LIVE updates on HPBOSE 12th Result 2024

29 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM IST HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: Last year pass percentage 79.74%

In 2023, as many as 1,05,369 candidates appeared in the exam and 83,418 or 79.74% passed.

29 Apr 2024, 12:04 PM IST HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live: How to check

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org.  Step 2: Go to the results page and select Class 12 result. Step 3: Enter your roll number and login Step 4: View and download marksheet

29 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST HPBOSE Board Result 2024 Live:  Check timing 

The HPBOSE will announce its Class 12th board exam results on Monday (April 29) at 2:30 pm.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.