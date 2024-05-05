Active Stocks
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board to release matric results on May 7 at hpbose.org. How to download
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board to release matric results on May 7 at hpbose.org. How to download

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 on May 7 at 10 am on the official website hpbose.org. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024: Students can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE by entering their login credentials like roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) mentioned on the admit card/hall ticket

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 on May 7 at 10 am on the official website hpbose.org. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board is likely to inform the students about the much-awaited results a day before.

As per tradition, the HPBOSE will hold a press conference to declare the results of the Class 10th. The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details during the press conference. After the briefing, the HPBOSE officials will activate the result links on the official website: hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2024: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE by entering their login credentials like roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) mentioned on the admit card/hall ticket.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2024: Here is a step-by-step guide to download the results

  • Go to the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org
  • Click on the “HPBOSE Matric Result 2024" activated link available on the homepage
  • Enter the login credentials like roll number and DOB
  • Click submit
  • A new window will open, and your HP Board 12th Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen
  • Review the scorecard carefully 
  • Save and download; take a printout for future reference 

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

In Himachal Pradesh Board, each subject contains a total of 100 marks. To be declared pass in the examination, the students of Class 10th must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 33% marks to be declared pass in the Himachal Pradesh Board exams 2024.

The HPBOSE conducted the Board exams for Class 10th from March 2 to March 21, 2024. As per media reports, approximately 90 thousand students appeared in the Class 10th Board exams, this year.

Last year, as per HPBOSE records, the pass percentage for HP BOSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was 89.7%. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board declared the Class 12 board exam results last month. As per the data released, a total of 85,777 students appeared in the exam. Out of them, 63,092 have passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 73.76.

Published: 05 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST
