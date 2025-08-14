HPSC ADA Recruitment 2025: Haryana commission unveils 225 vacancies – Check post, deadline, steps to apply

HPSC ADA recruitment 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant District Attorneys (ADA), announcing a total of 255 vacancies.

The application window for the HPSC recruitment is currently open, and will close on September 2. Eligible candidates can apply through the HPSC’s official website: hpsc.gov.in

HPSC ADA recruitment 2025: How to apply? Here's a step-by-step guide Candidates who wish to apply for the exam, can do so by visiting the official website - hpsc.gov.in

Go to the HPSC official website: https://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/ 2. Click on the “Apply Online” link for HPSC ADA Recruitment 2025.

3. Fill out the application form with your personal, educational, and contact details.

4. Upload the required documents as specified in the notification.

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Once submitted, candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the application for future reference.

What are the vacancies across all categories? The recruitment drive aims to fill 255 vacancies for the post of Assistant District Attorney across various categories. Here are the number of vacancies for each category:

1. General- 134

2. Other Scheduled Castes (OSC)- 26

3. Denotified Scheduled Castes (DSC)- 26

4. Backward Class A (BCA)- 28

5. Backward Class B (BCB)- 15

6. Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 26

HPSC Recruitment eligibility criteria – Applicants must have an LLB degree from a recognised university or institution.

– The age limit is 21 to 42 years as of January 2, 2025, with age relaxations applicable as per government norms.

What is the application fee? The application fee for the HPSC ADA recruitment 2025 depends on which category the applicant belongs to. Here are the details:

• General/Other State candidates: ₹1000

• General/OBC/EWS (Haryana): ₹250

• SC/ST/PWD: ₹250