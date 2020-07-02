Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said that the HRD Ministry has formed a review panel to discuss the conduct of entrance examination National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the wake of covid-19 crisis in the country.

NEET is a medical entrance exam which was to be conducted on July 26 while JEE an engineering entrance exam was to be conducted from 18-23 July.

‘Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow,’ said minister in a tweet.

As per the latest data, there have been a total of 6, 04,641 Covid-19 cases in the country out of which 2, 26,947 are currently active. More than 9 million samples have so far been tested for coronavirus.

