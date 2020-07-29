Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. The formal announcement will be made later today, news agency ANI reported. The Union Cabinet has approved the change in the name of the ministry. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) renamed as Ministry of Education. The announcement to be made later today. pic.twitter.com/shM4QrDg6m — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today, where the announcement is likely to be made.

#CabinetDecisions : briefing today by Union Ministers @PrakashJavdekar & @DrRPNishank , 4 pm, National Media Centre, New Delhi — K.S. Dhatwalia (@DG_PIB) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved the draft New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to revamp of all aspects of Indian education structure. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

