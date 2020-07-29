Subscribe
Home >Education >news >HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST Staff Writer

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today

Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. The formal announcement will be made later today, news agency ANI reported. The Union Cabinet has approved the change in the name of the ministry. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today, where the announcement is likely to be made.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved the draft New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to revamp of all aspects of Indian education structure. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

