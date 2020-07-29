HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education

Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. The formal announcement will be made later today, news agency ANI reported. The Union Cabinet has approved the change in the name of the ministry. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. The formal announcement will be made later today, news agency ANI reported. The Union Cabinet has approved the change in the name of the ministry. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today, where the announcement is likely to be made.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved the draft New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to revamp of all aspects of Indian education structure. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.