HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education

HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today
Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. The formal announcement will be made later today, news agency ANI reported. The Union Cabinet has approved the change in the name of the ministry. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. The formal announcement will be made later today, news agency ANI reported. The Union Cabinet has approved the change in the name of the ministry. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be holding a press conference at 4 pm today, where the announcement is likely to be made.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved the draft New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to revamp of all aspects of Indian education structure. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated