HRD ministry seeks 10.37 tn from 15th Finance Commission

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 07:30 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

The requirement is for a five-year period to further develop the higher education and school education sectors

NEW DELHI : The human resource development ministry on Monday said it required 10.37 trillion for the five-year period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 to further develop the higher education and school education sectors.

The school education department sought 6.37 trillion, while the higher education department made a presentation for a little more than 4 trillion, the ministry said during a meeting with the 15th Finance Commission headed by N.K. Singh.

“The commission had called for this meeting more specifically for making its recommendations in its report for 2021-22 and 2025-26 on the subject of education, specially in the time of covid-19. In this regard, the commission needed greater clarity," the panel said.

“The department of higher education has projected a financial requirement, after the implementation of EQUIP (2021-22 - 2025-26), of 4,00,576.25 crore over the next five years," it said. For the department of school education and literacy, the total revised projection for right to education interventions was 4.63 trillion. For the implementation of the national education policy, the ministry pegged the requirement at 1.14 trillion.

The ministry explained how the pandemic has impacted school education and how it has started several initiatives for “ensuring continuity of learning during the period of school closures", the panel said.

