HRD ministry seeks 10.37 tn from 15th Finance Commission

“The department of higher education has projected a financial requirement, after the implementation of EQUIP (2021-22 - 2025-26), of ₹4,00,576.25 crore over the next five years," it said. For the department of school education and literacy, the total revised projection for right to education interventions was ₹4.63 trillion. For the implementation of the national education policy, the ministry pegged the requirement at ₹1.14 trillion.