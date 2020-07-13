HRD ministry to meet states, resolve differences over varsity exams

“The UGC guidelines are not asking colleges and universities to hold exams now. It has given them time till September-end. It is also not mandating classroom exams, and has advised to adopt from all options—classroom exams wherever possible, online exams and a mix of online and offline. Where is the motive in putting students’ life at risk?" the official questioned, adding that even the UGC guidelines highlighted instances of foreign universities adopting an online and home examination system.