HSSC Result 2024 for Group C, D posts out at hssc.gov.in. How to check, direct link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results for the Group C and D recruitment exams on its official website. Candidates can access their results on the official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Thursday released the much-awaited results for the Group C and D recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who had participated in the Group C and D recruitment exams conducted earlier in 2024 can now access their results on the official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they need to enter their login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth to check and download the results.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said yesterday in Panchkula, I had promised that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take the oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be announced today, October 17.

HSSC Group C, D Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check results

  • Go the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in
  • Navigate the section displaying ‘Latest Results’ on the homepage.
  • Click on HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 link available under the Latest Results section
  • A new window will open. Enter your login credentials like Application Number and Date of Birth
  • Click on submit, the result will be displayed on your screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Print and save a hard copy of the result for further need

HSSC Group C, D Result 2024: Direct link

Candidates must note that the scorecard will display important details like candidate's name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, and gender. Additionally, it will show both the total and sectional marks, the candidate’s qualifying status, and their rank or merit position.

Candidates must note that to qualify for the next stages of the recruitment process the general category must score at least 50%, while reserved category candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% to be eligible for the next stages.

It is important to note that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission aims to fill a total of 24,800 vacancies across various departments of the Haryana government through Group C and D examination 2024.

 

