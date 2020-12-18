HT Codeathon: Coding marathon set for grand finale

The growth of new collar jobs that require technical skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud, security, data science presents a great opportunity for India’s youth. We believe in the power of tech for good and by leveraging the breadth of innovative technologies, techniques and talent, we empower communities working to overcome society’s toughest challenges. Our STEM for Girls programme aims to promote gender diversity in STEM education and aligns to the government’s vision of a Digital India & Skilled India — success factors for a Aatmanirbhar Bharat.