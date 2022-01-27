True to its vision of having fun while learning, HT School hosted ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, which started with the preliminary round on 23 January and ended with the Grand Finale on Wednesday.

The quiz saw 50,611 students of grades 1 to 12 from across the globe register on HT School. Students registered from 32 countries across five continents.

There was participation from the UAE, Singapore, UK, Canada, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Mozambique, South Africa, Switzerland, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Ghana, Vietnam, Nigeria, Mexico, Tanzania, and the US, to name a few. A total of 32,644 students participated in the prelims conducted on the Quizizz platform.

Quizizz, a popular teacher-powered learning and engagement platform was the technology partner for the event.

The finale saw 175 contestants competing for the title. There were 150 finalists from the senior category (grades 6 to 12) and, as a surprise, the quizmasters decided to include the top 25 students from the junior category (grades 1 to 5). The finalists were chosen based on their performance in the prelims.

The finale was hosted by celebrated quizmasters Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr. Jayakumar is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India and is also the quizmaster for reputed national quizzes. Mudaliar from HT Labs is a renowned quizmaster with decades of quizzing experience.

At the end of the finale, 40 winners of the junior category were announced, based on their performance in the prelims.

The winners of ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, will be declared on the HT School ClassAct 2022 Event Page in two working days.

