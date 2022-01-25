HT School’s ClassAct 2022 premlims sees record-breaking participation

Avinash Mudaliar, one of the Quizmasters of ClassAct 2022, said, “Personally, I am happy with the global turnout for the quiz. The ClassAct Prelims had over 30k students playing it live at one point and that was heartening. Our vision at HT School is to create a platform for emanating knowledge, which is fun and engaging for kids … and this is just one step in that direction. There will be many more similar events in this direction. The quiz isn’t over yet. I am looking forward to seeing these young minds display their prowess in the Finale on Republic Day."