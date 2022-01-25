HT School’s ClassAct 2022 premlims sees record-breaking participation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The quiz included a mix of multiple-choice questions and type-in questions and was hosted entirely online. The questions were timed, and each contestant had to answer 50 questions. The preliminary was open for 90 minutes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
HT School conducted the preliminary round of ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, on Sunday. The quiz saw 50,611 students of Grades 1 to 12, from across the world, register on HT School. A total of 32,644 students participated in the prelims conducted on the Quizizz platform. Quizizz, a popular teacher-powered learning and engagement platform, was the technology partner for the event. The prelims was adjudicated, real-time, by a reputed audit firm and multiple record organisations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HT School conducted the preliminary round of ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, on Sunday. The quiz saw 50,611 students of Grades 1 to 12, from across the world, register on HT School. A total of 32,644 students participated in the prelims conducted on the Quizizz platform. Quizizz, a popular teacher-powered learning and engagement platform, was the technology partner for the event. The prelims was adjudicated, real-time, by a reputed audit firm and multiple record organisations.
Avinash Mudaliar, one of the Quizmasters of ClassAct 2022, said, “Personally, I am happy with the global turnout for the quiz. The ClassAct Prelims had over 30k students playing it live at one point and that was heartening. Our vision at HT School is to create a platform for emanating knowledge, which is fun and engaging for kids … and this is just one step in that direction. There will be many more similar events in this direction. The quiz isn’t over yet. I am looking forward to seeing these young minds display their prowess in the Finale on Republic Day."
Avinash Mudaliar, one of the Quizmasters of ClassAct 2022, said, “Personally, I am happy with the global turnout for the quiz. The ClassAct Prelims had over 30k students playing it live at one point and that was heartening. Our vision at HT School is to create a platform for emanating knowledge, which is fun and engaging for kids … and this is just one step in that direction. There will be many more similar events in this direction. The quiz isn’t over yet. I am looking forward to seeing these young minds display their prowess in the Finale on Republic Day."
The prelims was a standalone event and covered a plethora of topics such as history, science, geography, art and entertainment, literature and language and culture. It included a mix of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in questions and was hosted entirely online. The questions were timed, and each contestant had to answer 50 questions. The preliminary was open for 90 minutes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prelims started at 11 am, with the students accessing the link from the HT School website. For those who could not participate in the prelims, here’s a peek into the easiest, toughest and funniest questions, ranging from 'What two colours of paint would you mix to get the colour ORANGE?' to "Which country’s flag contains its biggest export and shares its name with a trick in soccer, in which a player rolls the ball between an opponent’s legs."
The Prelims of ClassAct 2022 witnessed an almost equal distribution of students in both the junior category (Grades 1 to 5) and the senior category (Grades 6 to 12), with the former comprising 16,821 contestants and the latter 15,821 contestants.
The scoring on the Quizizz platform is completely automated, and students are ranked based on accuracy and speed. The finalists will be chosen based on their ranking in the prelims. The names of the students who have qualified for the Finale will be put up on the HT School website on 25 January. While it was initially decided to have 100 finalists, considering the overwhelming response, the number has been increased to 150 finalists.
ClassAct 2022 will culminate in the Grand Finale at 3pm on Republic Day, 26 January. Celebrated Quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar, will host the show and the The quiz will be live streamed on HT School’s ClassAct 2022 event page.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!