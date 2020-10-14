Subscribe
Hyderabad rains: Osmania University postpones exams, city inundated
Various parts of Hyderabad face waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Hyderabad rains: Osmania University postpones exams, city inundated

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 October are postponed due to torrential rains
  • Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state

Incessant rains have lashed several parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in various parts of Hyderabad, Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled today and tomorrow.

According to Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad, examination from 16 October will be conducted as per timetable.

"All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly," ANI tweeted Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad as saying.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert, following heavy rainfall in the state.

Kumar in a message to officials late on Tuesday night said : "The Chief Minister called and enquired about the situation in the state. He ordered that the entire district administration be on high alert. Heavy rains have lashed the state. In Hyderabad many areas have 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. A number of untoward incidents have been reported."

