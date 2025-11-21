IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results out - How to check if you're shortlisted? Step-by-step guide here

IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs released the result of the ACIO-II/Executive Tier-I exam 2025 on Friday, 21 November.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now access the results from the official website - mha.gov.in.

How to check IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I result You can check if you've qualified for Tier II of the IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 exam through the following steps:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA): mha.gov.in

Click on the link for IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Result.

You will be redirected to an external website.

Follow the instructions on-screen to enter the URL in your browser’s address bar, as advised.

This will open the ACIO-II/Executive 2025 (Tier-I) Exam result page.

Click on the PDF link available on the page.

The result PDF will open, where you can check your result. The computer-based test was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2025, and candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official list have been shortlisted for the Tier-II stage.