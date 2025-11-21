IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results out - How to check if you're shortlisted? Step-by-step guide here

IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs released the result of the ACIO-II/Executive Tier-I exam 2025 on Friday, 21 November.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now access the results from the official website - mha.gov.in.
You can check if you've qualified for Tier II of the IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 exam through the following steps:
The computer-based test was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2025, and candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official list have been shortlisted for the Tier-II stage.