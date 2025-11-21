IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results out - How to check if you're shortlisted? Step-by-step guide here

IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs released the result of the ACIO-II/Executive Tier-I exam 2025 on Friday, 21 November.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now access the results from the official website - mha.gov.in.

How to check IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I result You can check if you've qualified for Tier II of the IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 exam through the following steps:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA): mha.gov.in

Click on the link for IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Result.

You will be redirected to an external website.

Follow the instructions on-screen to enter the URL in your browser’s address bar, as advised.

This will open the ACIO-II/Executive 2025 (Tier-I) Exam result page.

Click on the PDF link available on the page.

The result PDF will open, where you can check your result. The computer-based test was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2025, and candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official list have been shortlisted for the Tier-II stage.

IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I result- Points to note As per the notification issued, candidates who have been shortlisted for Tier -II will soon receive email and SMS alerts to download the admit card for Stage II of the exam. The admit card will carry details such as exam date, time, venue and other important instructions.

The roll numbers in the pdf have been published in ascending order for convenience and do not reflect merit or ranking.

The IB has also emphasised that while the Tier-I result is an important step, qualifying this round does not guarantee selection. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III/Interview, as stated in the recruitment advertisement.

The Intelligence Bureau further noted that every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in the published list; however, it reserves the right to make corrections if required.