IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025, along with the scorecard, marks, and cutoff details, on April 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk CRP-CSA XIV Mains exam in October 2024 can now check their final selection status for 11,826 Clerical Cadre vacancies on the official website: www.ibps.in.
Check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 LIVE Updates here on Mint.
IBPS Clerk Mains Final Result 2025: Result declared! check steps to download
Steps to Check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025:
Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.
Click on "CRP-Clerical" > "Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XIV."
Select the link: "Result Status of Online Mains Examination for CRP-CSA-XIV."
Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
Complete the captcha verification and submit the details.
Your result will be displayed showing the qualifying status—download or save it for future reference.
IBPS Clerk Mains Final Result 2025: IBPS Clerk Mains Exam took place on October 13, 2024. It consists of four sections:
General/Financial Awareness – 50 questions for 50 marks, with a duration of 35 minutes.
General English – 40 questions for 40 marks, allocated 35 minutes.
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 50 questions worth 60 marks, with 45 minutes to complete.
Quantitative Aptitude – 50 questions for 50 marks, also with a 45-minute time limit.
IBPS Clerk Mains Final Result 2025: Result will be available till April 30
The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be available on the official website from April 1 to April 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to check their results within this period to ensure timely processing of their application status.
IBPS Clerk Mains Final Result 2025: What's next?
To be eligible for further processing, candidates must achieve a minimum score in each section of the Online Main Examination as well as a minimum total score.
IBPS Clerk Mains Final Result 2025: Credentials
Check login details for exam result
Registration number
Password
IBPS Clerk Mains Final Result 2025: Know salary structure
The starting basic pay for an IBPS Clerk is INR 19,900. The pay scale for IBPS Clerks is structured as follows:
INR 19,900 - 1000/1 - 20,900 - 1230/3 - 24,590 - 1490/4 - 30,550 - 1730/7 - 42,600 - 3270/1 - 45,930 - 1990/1 - 47,920
This means the minimum basic salary is INR 19,900, while the maximum basic salary can go up to INR 47,920.
