IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration ends on Friday. All details here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration ends on Friday. All details here1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:13 PM IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration process ends on July 28, 2023. The recruitment drive will fill up 4045 posts. Candidates must have a degree and age between 20 to 28 years. Application fees are ₹850/- for general category candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) will end the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on Friday, July 28, 2023 after it has been extended from 21 July for one week. Candidates who want to apply for the CRP Clerks XIII can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.This recruitment drive will fill up 4045 posts in the organisation.
