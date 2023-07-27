IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration ends on Friday. All details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) will end the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on Friday, July 28, 2023 after it has been extended from 21 July for one week. Candidates who want to apply for the CRP Clerks XIII can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.This recruitment drive will fill up 4045 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on July 1, 2023. The last date for printing of application is till August 12, 2023. The preliminary examination will be conducted in August or September 2023 and main exam in October 2023.

Candidates who wish to appear in these examinations must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Important Events : Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 01/07/2023

Closure of registration of application: 28/07/2023

Closure for editing application details: 28/07/2023

Last date for printing your application: 12/08/2023

Online Fee Payment: 01/07/2023 to 28/07/2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

The candidates must visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

After that click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Afetr entering the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹850/- for general category candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.