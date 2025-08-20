IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application window closes tomorrow. Here's how to apply, other important dates

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared that the application window for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 ends on Thursday, August 21.
For 2025, the recruitment drive aims to fill 10,277 clerk vacancies across 11 public sector banks.
In case you have missed out on applying for the exam, do not worry. Candidates can still apply for the exam by visiting the official website: ibps.in
Here are the steps to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam for 2025:
The last date to print the application form is September 5.
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: October 4, 5, and 11
IBPS Clerk Mains 2025: November 29
Applicants belonging to the General Category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹850 through online payment methods such as net banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, or other available gateways.
The application fee for candidates from the SC, ST and PWD categories is ₹175.
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree to be eligible. The selection process includes two stages—Preliminary Exam and Main Exam.
The results of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam are likely to be declared around October -November.
The online applications for the exam had started on August 1.
