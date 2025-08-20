IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application window closes tomorrow. Here's how to apply, other important dates

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared that the application window for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 ends on Thursday, August 21.

For 2025, the recruitment drive aims to fill 10,277 clerk vacancies across 11 public sector banks.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2025: Official website In case you have missed out on applying for the exam, do not worry. Candidates can still apply for the exam by visiting the official website: ibps.in

How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 - a step-by-step guide Here are the steps to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam for 2025:

Visit the official website ibps.in

Open the Careers/Recruitment section

Click on the IBPS Clerk 2025 Apply Online link

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number

Fill in personal, educational, and contact details

Upload scanned photo, signature, and required documents

Pay the application fee online

Review and submit the form

Candidates are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the application for future reference. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Important dates The last date to print the application form is September 5.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: October 4, 5, and 11

IBPS Clerk Mains 2025: November 29

What is the application fee? Applicants belonging to the General Category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹850 through online payment methods such as net banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, or other available gateways.

The application fee for candidates from the SC, ST and PWD categories is ₹175.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree to be eligible. The selection process includes two stages—Preliminary Exam and Main Exam.

When will results be declared? The results of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam are likely to be declared around October -November.