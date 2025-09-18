IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result: How to check & steps to download scorecard

IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to soon declare the IBPS PO (Probationary Officer) 2025 prelims exam result on the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO prelims exam was held on August 23 and 24, 2025.

It was conducted in four shifts, with the duration of each shift being 1 hour (60 minutes).

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their scorecard by using the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and password.

Those who qualify for the prelims exam will become eligible to appear for the IBPS PO 2025 Mains exam.

The mains exam will be held on October 12, 2025.

Steps to check result and download scorecard The IBPS PO 2025 prelims result will be released at ibps.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on Result of Preliminary Examination CRP PO/ MT on the homepage

A new page will open, click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV’

Enter Registration No./Roll No. and password/ DOB (Date Of Birth in DD-MM-YY format)

Click on Submit button. Then IBPS PO 2025 prelims result will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the IBPS PO result

Take a print out of the IBPS PO result for future reference For further updates candidates are advised to visit the official website ibps.in.

SSC shortened exam notice duration from 45 days to 21 days The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) introduced different reform measures to shorten the recruitment cycle, including reduction in the duration of exam notice from around 45 days to 21 days, the Rajya Sabha was informed last month.

Due to the cumulative effect of these measures, there has been a reduction in the recruitment cycle of various examinations conducted by the SSC from 15-18 months to 6-10 months, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, had said.