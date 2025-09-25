IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025 to be OUT soon? Here's the direct link, when to check, other details

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS PO 2025 preliminary exam results soon, as per multiple reports.

When IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Date Last year, the IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted till October 20, and the results for the same were declared on November 21 – after a month of the completion of the exam. Going by this trend, IBPS PO Prelims Exam Results for 2025 are likely to be declared by the end of this month as the exams were held on August 23, 24.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: Direct link The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) board releases the results on its official website — ibps.in.

The Result PDF will be available under the “CRP PO/MT” section.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: Details required Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims exam this year, can check their results by logging in with their registration or roll number and date of birth or password.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide Once the IBPS declares the Prelims results, candidates can check it by following the given steps:

1. Visit the official website of IBPS — ibps.in

2. On the homepage, click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

4. Your result status will appear on the screen.

5. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the IBPS PO Prelims result for future reference.

What's next after clearing IBPS PO Prelims exam? The prelims exam is the first stage of the IBPS PO recruitment process. Only those who clear the Prelims will qualify for the next stage, which is the IBPS PO Mains examination. Qualified candidates will also receive instructions from IBPS via email or SMS.

