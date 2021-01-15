IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 10:57 AM IST
The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country
IBPS PO Result 2020 | Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 was declared on Thursday. The result would be available on the official site from January 14 to January 20, 2021.
The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus following COVID protocols1 min read . 14 Jan 2021
Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia1 min read . 14 Jan 2021
Delhi schools to re-open for classes 10, 12 from Monday, AAP govt issues guidelines: Details here4 min read . 13 Jan 2021
Also Read | Covid far from over in some states
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: How to check
- Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
- Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.
- Result would be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy for the future reference.
IBPS PO Main Exam 2020
The candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear in the main. The main exam will be conducted on February 4. The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2020 will be out soon. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2020 can appear for a common interview.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.