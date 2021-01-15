IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country
IBPS PO Result 2020 | Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 was declared on Thursday. The result would be available on the official site from January 14 to January 20, 2021.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: How to check
IBPS PO Main Exam 2020
The candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear in the main. The main exam will be conducted on February 4. The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2020 will be out soon. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2020 can appear for a common interview.
