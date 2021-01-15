Subscribe
Home >Education >News >IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result
Aspirants come out of an examination centre

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared on ibps.in: How to download result

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Staff Writer

The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country

IBPS PO Result 2020 | Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their result through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 was declared on Thursday. The result would be available on the official site from January 14 to January 20, 2021.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted from January 5 & 6, 2021 across various centres in the country.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: How to check

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.
  • Result would be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy for the future reference.

IBPS PO Main Exam 2020

The candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear in the main. The main exam will be conducted on February 4. The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2020 will be out soon. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2020 can appear for a common interview.

