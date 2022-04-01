OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  IBPS provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO/MTs, SO posts released
Listen to this article

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of Clerk, PO/MTs and SO. The allotment lists can be downloaded from the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download the same by using their login details. 

IBPS notification reads, “Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X."

Here's how to download: 

Visit the official IBPS website - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the allotment list

Take a printout for future reference

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout