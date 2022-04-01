IBPS provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO/MTs, SO posts released1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2022, 05:06 PM IST
- IBPS candidates can download the same by using their login details.
|
Listen to this article
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of Clerk, PO/MTs and SO. The allotment lists can be downloaded from the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download the same by using their login details.
IBPS notification reads, “Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X."
Visit the official IBPS website - ibps.in
On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the allotment list
Take a printout for future reference
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!