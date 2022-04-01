IBPS provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO/MTs, SO posts released

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of Clerk, PO/MTs and SO. The allotment lists can be downloaded from the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download the same by using their login details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IBPS notification reads, “Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X."

IBPS notification reads, "Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X."

Here's how to download: Visit the official IBPS website - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the allotment list

Take a printout for future reference