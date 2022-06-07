IBPS RRB 2022: For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022.
Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group “A"-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main.
For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs.
For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.
Activity
Tentative Dates
Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application & Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges