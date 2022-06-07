Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS RRB 2022: Registration starts today. Know eligibility criteria, other details

08:42 AM IST

  For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main

The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022.

Eligibility Criteria:

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group “A"-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI).

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main.

For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs.

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

ActivityTentative Dates
Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application & Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges07.06.2022 to 27.06.2022
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET)18.07.2022 to 23.07.2022
Online Examination – PreliminaryAugust, 2022
Result of Online exam – PreliminarySeptember 2022
Online Examination – Main / SingleSeptember/October 2022

Age (As on 01.06.2022)

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 40 years i.e. candidatesshould not have been born earlier than 03.06.1982 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years i.e. candidatesshould not have been bornearlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)- Above 18 years - Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1992 and later than 31.05.2004 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1994 and later than 01.06.2004 (both dates inclusive).