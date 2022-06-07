The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022.

