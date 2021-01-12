IBPS RRB IX Officers Scale 1 preliminary exam result 2020 released. How to check

The IBPS conducted the preliminary online examination on 12 and 13 September 2020

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of CRP-RRB-IX Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary exam on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Officer exam can check their results online at ibps.in . The results which were declared on 11 January will be available on the website till18 January.

1) Visit the official IBPS website - https://www.ibps.in/

2) Now, click on RRB CRP IX Officer Scale 1 preliminary online examination 2020 Result.

3) Enter your credentials, and then click on the download result tab.

4) Your result will appear on the screen. You can download the same.

The IBPS conducted the preliminary online examination on 12 and 13 September 2020. The mains examination will be held on January 30.

The first phase of the application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.