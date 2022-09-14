Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 released: How to check and download

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 released: How to check and download

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 released
1 min read . 09:10 PM ISTLivemint

  • The candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: The Prelims results for 2022's RRB PO have been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates can check the same on ibps.in. For this, they will have to login with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth

How to check IBPS RRB PO results 2022

  • Visit the page ibpsonline.in
  • On the home page, click on the link for ‘RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A" - Officers (Scale-I)’ result.
  • Enter your registration number and password or roll number and date of birth to login.
  • Download to view your result. 
  • Save it for future use. The result download facility will remain active on the official website up to September 20.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will next appear for the main examination. The dates and other details for the main exam are yet to be announced. 

