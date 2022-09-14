IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 released: How to check and download

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 released: How to check and download1 min read . 09:10 PM IST
- The candidates can check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result on ibps.in.
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: The Prelims results for 2022's RRB PO have been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates can check the same on ibps.in. For this, they will have to login with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: The Prelims results for 2022's RRB PO have been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates can check the same on ibps.in. For this, they will have to login with their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth
The candidates who have cleared the exam will next appear for the main examination. The dates and other details for the main exam are yet to be announced.
The candidates who have cleared the exam will next appear for the main examination. The dates and other details for the main exam are yet to be announced.