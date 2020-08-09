Home >Education >news >ICAI announces computer-based exams for post qualification course diploma in Management & Business Finance
(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)

ICAI announces computer-based exams for post qualification course diploma in Management & Business Finance

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 03:24 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The examination will be held in three groups: Group I will be held on 24 and 25 August; Group II on 26 and 27 August, and Group III will be held on 28 and and 29 August
  • ICAI also enlisted 21 places as the examination centers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Thursday announced that it would be conducting first computer-based examination for Post Qualification Course Diploma on Management and Business Finance.

The examination will be held in three groups: Group I will be held on 24 and 25 August; Group II on 26 and 27 August, and Group III will be held on 28 and and 29 August.

ICAI also enlisted 21 places as the examination centers mainly, Agra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, Ernakulam, Faridabad, Gaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalgaon, Jamnagar, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Pune, and Tuticorin.

"In pursuance of Regulation 204 of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is pleased to announce that the first Computer Based Examination for Post Qualification Course DIPLOMA ON MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS FINANCE ( open to eligible members only ) will be held on the dates and places ( centres in India only)," ICAI said in a notification.

Timing of the examination shall be from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm ( i.e 2 hours). Mode of the examination shall be computer-based examination whereby examination will be held online in allocated Computer Centres. The examination shall be held as per schedule including on public holidays, it added.

The Institute directed the students to apply on-line at https://dmbf.icaiexam.icai.org from 11-14 August and remit the examination fee online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / BHIM UPI.

The announcement says, “the examination fees payable for Diploma on Management and Business Finance course is 2,000/- per group. The medium of the examination shall be English only."

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
ICAI tells Supreme court that CA exams are postponed to November 2020 (Photo: Mint)

CA exams postponed to November 2020: ICAI tells Supreme Court

2 min read . 13 Jul 2020
The income tax department is now revising ITR forms for AY 2020-21.

Chartered accountants shifting to cloud tech for tax, GST filing due to lockdown

2 min read . 12 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout