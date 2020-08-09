The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Thursday announced that it would be conducting first computer-based examination for Post Qualification Course Diploma on Management and Business Finance.

The examination will be held in three groups: Group I will be held on 24 and 25 August; Group II on 26 and 27 August, and Group III will be held on 28 and and 29 August.

ICAI also enlisted 21 places as the examination centers mainly, Agra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, Ernakulam, Faridabad, Gaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalgaon, Jamnagar, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Pune, and Tuticorin.

"In pursuance of Regulation 204 of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is pleased to announce that the first Computer Based Examination for Post Qualification Course DIPLOMA ON MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS FINANCE ( open to eligible members only ) will be held on the dates and places ( centres in India only)," ICAI said in a notification.

Timing of the examination shall be from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm ( i.e 2 hours). Mode of the examination shall be computer-based examination whereby examination will be held online in allocated Computer Centres. The examination shall be held as per schedule including on public holidays, it added.

The Institute directed the students to apply on-line at https://dmbf.icaiexam.icai.org from 11-14 August and remit the examination fee online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / BHIM UPI.

The announcement says, “the examination fees payable for Diploma on Management and Business Finance course is ₹ 2,000/- per group. The medium of the examination shall be English only."

