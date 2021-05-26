The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams date, which will start from 5 July.

The examinations were scheduled to be held this month on 21 and 22 May. The detailed notification including timings of the exams is yet to be announced.

The students under the old and new courses of ICAI CA final and CA intermediate programmes will be able to take the examinations from 5 July.

For post-qualification courses (PQC) including that of Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) will also be starting from 5 July.

"ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021," ICAI wrote on Twitter.

Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly.

An official statement from ICAI read, "Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July, 2021 across the globe."

"The detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Examinations will be announced shortly," it added.

More than 4.71 lakh had appeared for the ICAI CA exams in November last year. Chennai's Bishal Timsina had topped the ICAI CA Finals in the old course and Bhramar Jain from Raipur has got All India Rank 1 in CA finals.

The exams too were held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

