An official statement from ICAI read, "Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July, 2021 across the globe."