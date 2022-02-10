The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared today, 10 February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11 February.

Candidates who appeared in the exam earlier can access their results on the following websites:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

ICAI made arrangements for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022.

All those candidates registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

CA result 2021: How to check the results

Candidates need to go to the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

Click on the result link given on the website.

Candidates now required to submit the roll number and pin number.

The result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can now check and download the results.

The CA Foundation and Final exam was conducted on 13, 15, 17 and 19 December last year through offline mode. The exam was conducted in two different shifts.

