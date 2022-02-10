1 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 07:14 AM ISTLivemint
ICAI made arrangements for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses
The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared today, 10 February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11 February.
Candidates who appeared in the exam earlier can access their results on the following websites:
ICAI made arrangements for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022.
All those candidates registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.
In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.