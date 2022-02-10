ICAI CA Final and Foundation results 2021 to be released today. How to check

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared today, 10 February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11 February.
Candidates who appeared in the exam earlier can access their results on the following websites:
ICAI made arrangements for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022.
All those candidates registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.
In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.