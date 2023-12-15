Hello User
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: Admit card released at eservices.icai.org; step-by-step guide to download

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023: Admit card released at eservices.icai.org; step-by-step guide to download

Livemint

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the admit card for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Friday released the admit card for the ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2023. CA aspirants can download their admit card from the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants for the exam scheduled to take place this month.

The link for the official website of ICAI is: eservices.icai.org

The CA foundation examination is scheduled to take place on December 31, January 2, 4, and 6, 2023 instead of December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download CA Foundation exam 2023 admit card.

Direct link to download admit card for CA foundation exam 2023: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71696/login.html

Steps to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023

-Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

-Link to official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India: eservices.icai.org

-Instead of logging in, select the link stating ‘ Click here To Download Admit Card For Foundation Exam December 2023’.

-After selecting the said option, enter your login details and select the ‘submit’ option.

-Your admit card will appear on the screen.

-Check the admit card and download the page.

-Take out a printout of the copy for the future.

About CA Foundation Exam 2023

CA Foundation Examination is organised in two phases, with students required to appear in papers of four different categories. Paper 1 and Paper to are held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are of subjective format, whereas, paper 3 and paper 4 are objective type. The CA Foundation exam is conducted for a total of 400 marks. Each paper carries 100 marks. Talking about negative marking in the exam, candidates will lose one-fourth mark for each incorrect answer. The exam is conducted in offline mode.

