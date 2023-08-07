ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 to be out soon; here's how to check, download and more1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:45 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all prepared to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation June exam (ICAI CA Foundation June 2023) on 7 August at 9 pm or in the morning of 8 August, reported Hindustan Times.
Once announced, ICAI results can be checked on icai.nic.in.
To check the results of the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023, the applicants will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.
Earlier, the ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, at 274 centres across the country and 8 centres abroad.
“Result of the Post Qualification Course Examination - Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test is likely to be declared on the late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023 /early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023", reads the official website.
ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June exam results likely today on icai.org; Here's how to check and other details
ICAI has made it clear that it will not publish a merit list for the foundation results. The candidates securing 70 percent marks or above will be declared as ‘pass with distinction’ on their result card. While the candidates need 40 marks in each paper and 50 percent in aggregate in one sitting to clear the exam.
a) Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
b) Next, click on the CA Foundation June 2023 results link.
c) Log in using your credentials
d) Submit your credentials.
e) Download the result page and save it for future use.
Earlier on 2022, CA Foundation result for the June exams was announced on 10 August 2022. Earlier this month, ICAI had announced the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results which were held in May 2023, reported Indian Express. This year, the CA foundation exams will be held from 24-30 December.
With agency inputs.
