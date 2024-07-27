ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 to be declared on July 29 at icai.nic.in. Direct link, how to download scorecard

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation exam 2024 on Monday, July 29. Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation exam 2024 can check their results by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in once the scorecards are made public.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhiraj Khandelwal—Central Council Member (CCM), Chairman CMI& B, Chairman, MSME & Startup committee of ICAI—said, “The results of CA Foundation Examination and Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held in the month of June 2024 /July 2024 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 29th July 2024.”

The official website mentions that the results will be declared ‘late evening’.

The results of CA Foundation Examination and Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held in the month of June 2024 /July 2024 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 29th July 2024. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) July 26, 2024

To access their results, candidates need to submit their login credentials, such as registration number, roll number, and captcha code.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: How to check the scorecard Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Click on the “CA Foundation Result 2024” link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your login credentials: Roll Number, Registration Number and Captcha Code

Click on the “Submit" button

A new page will open, and the result will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference This year, the ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

It is important to note that the ICAI recently announced the results of the CA Inter and final exam 2024. Shivam Mishra of Delhi topped the AIR list of CA final results with 83.33% marks, followed by Varsha Arora with 480 marks. Kiran Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari shared the third rank.